7th Trampoline Show Hits Big Easy in September

Heading to the New Orleans Marriott from Sept. 23-25 is the 7th annual International Assn. of Trampoline Parks Conference & Trade Show – IATP 2019.

A main event of the show will be the IATP Golden Spring Awards, held from 6-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, where there will be cocktails and live jazz. IATP will also be giving out their Community Service Award, the Leadership Award, the Brand Growth Award and their Person of the Year trophy. Additional tickets are required and cost $75 in advance or $100 on-site.

Organizers say the show has continued to grow each year, and they expect around 600 attendees. You can register on their website. Additional information is available by emailing [email protected] or by calling 717-910-4534. An exhibitor and sponsor prospectus can be found here.