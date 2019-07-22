BBQ Joint Adding Pinball

Bone-In Barbeque, a restaurant in Columbia, S.C., is adding pinball machines ahead of a big tournament it has planned for August and September.

Bar manager Jason Davis told The State that patrons will be able to play to win weekly and monthly prizes. The player with the highest score at the end of the contest will win the grand prize, an Oculus Quest virtual reality headset.

The business has already converted its private dining area to a mini game room with three pinball machines (four more are on the way) – plus they have three others along the restaurant’s back wall. Ghostbusters, Star Trek and Metallica are among the games.

The games will stay until the end of the tournament, “unless this just goes bananas,” Davis said. Bone-In will host at least one day-long “extravaganza” on Aug. 24 from 2-10 p.m., where the tourney will go all day and you’re encouraged to “come out, get fat and play some pinball.”

More information is available on Facebook, or visit www.boneinbarbeque.com.