Say Hi to IAAPA

IAAPA invites you to meet with attractions industry professionals at the Dave & Buster’s in Marietta, Ga., on Oct. 24 as the association previews the city location of their IAAPA FEC Summit 2020 event.

The “Meet IAAPA” event will cost $29 for members and $39 for non-members, and will be held from 6-10 p.m. at 2215 D And B Drive SE. The association has booked a block of hotel rooms at the nearby Hampton Inn & Suites. More information is available here.

IAAPA’s FEC Summit 2020 will be held across town in Stone Mountain, Ga., from Jan. 26-28 at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott. Registration for that educational event geared toward FEC owners and operators is available now. The member rate through Nov. 30 is $575. More details are at www.iaapa.org.