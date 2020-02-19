Rad Retrocade to Open Second N.M. Location

Alex Macias opened the first Rad Retrocade in Las Cruces, N.M., last July. Now, he’ll be adding a 9,000-sq.-ft. space at Santa Fe Place by the end of 2020. The business’s new location will have about 10 pinball machines and 50 arcade games – all dating back to the 1970s right through today’s games.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, while some new games are on the agenda, there’s no mistaking the nostalgia factor with ’70s, ’80s and ’90s music videos playing, plus wall art that is sure to take patrons back to those decades.

The Santa Fe mall was only 70 percent occupied in 2014, and is now 90 percent occupied. Locals who remember the mall in its heyday may recall the long-gone Jets Arcade, which will now be occupied by Rad Retrocade. It will also have a full restaurant and bar.

A 17-ft.-high ropes course will also be added to the mall’s food court space, where a carousel used to be, in addition to more food hall vendors. Stay up-to-date with Rad Retrocade on their Facebook page or email them at [email protected].