Betson Showcasing Latest Games at Expo

Be sure to stop by Booth #213 at next month’s Amusement Expo in NOLA to see the latest offerings from Betson, which will feature the debut of Raw Thrills’ Bust-A-Move Frenzy. The game is a revamp of the much loved, original bubble popping game (you’ll be able to read a whole lot more about it in the RePlay March issue cover story).

According to Betson, they’ll also be bringing along Nitro Trucks, Big Buck Hunter: Reloaded, Halo: Fireteam Raven, Super Bikes 3 and Nerf Arcade.

In addition to the arcade games, the Betson Imperial Parts & Service team, along with Goldfinger representatives, will be there with the latest touchscreen monitors and products. Betson’s in-house Financial Services team will also be on hand to discuss exclusive financing and leasing specials.

In the meantime, visit www.betson.com/amusement-expo to learn more.