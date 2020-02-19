Exa-Arcadia Conversion Kit System Released

Pre-orders for the new Exa-Arcadia conversion kit system opened in November, and orders began shipping in January, according to Arcade Heroes.

“The system is the first versatile kit system this industry has seen since the launch of the Airframe, promising to reinvigorate arcades with a flood of content,” wrote operator and blogger Adam Pratt. The official worldwide launch offered five games for purchase: Aka & Blue Type-R, The Kung Fu vs. Karate Champ, Infinios Exa, Akyrios Exa and Super Hydorah AC.

Developed primarily in Japan, Exa-Arcadia is expected to be at Amusement Expo, exhibiting with another company. Visit www.exa.ac for more information.