QubicaAMF Ownership Group Joined by Stephens Capital

According to QubicaAMF, Stephens Capital Partners joined the ownership team by purchasing a minority stake in the company last month.

“In November 2014 … the Qubica legacy partners acquired full ownership of QubicaAMF,” they explained. “Since then, the company has significantly increased its annual research and development spending and has invested over $30 million to redevelop and extend its current product line, including industry leading products such as the BES X Bowler Entertainment System, EDGE String and the Tech Wizard mobile app and HyperBowling.”

Now, they are “significantly stronger” by linking with Stephens Capital Partners – the principle investment arm of the Warren A. Stephens family and Stephens Inc., a privately-owned investment banking firm based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

