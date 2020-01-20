Bowlero Opens in Colorado

Last month, Denver’s AMF Monaco Lanes transformed into Bowlero Cherry Creek, located in the Denver neighborhood of that name.

According to Denver Patch, the location is Bowlero’s seventh in Denver. The revamped spot includes blacklight bowling, an interactive arcade and a sports bar in its 33,000 sq. ft. Like many old-school alleys before it, this now bowling entertainment center went from fluorescent lighting to a “warm, retro-inspired” design. The massive bowling alley has 40 lanes with lounge seating and floor-to-ceiling hi-definition video screens.

The arcade at Bowlero Cherry Creek features an array of games, including World’s Largest Pac-Man, Mario Kart GP DXand The Giant Crane. Learn more at www.bowlero.com.