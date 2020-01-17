Don Pesceone Retires; IT Announces New Leadership

After almost 19 years with Incredible Technologies, Don Pesceone, its vice president of amusements, has retired. He started with IT in July 2001 as the company’s director of sales after leading Successories’ corporate sales division for a decade. In January 2004, he was promoted to vice president of sales, and was part of the driving force during Golden Tee’s hugely successful “Fore!” and “LIVE” eras. He’s held the position he retired from since July 2013.

“It has been a dream come true working in this industry,” Pesceone said. “I’ve had the pleasure of being involved in almost every part of the process. From sales leadership to product development, Incredible Technologies has given me everything I could have asked for and more.”

Company president and CEO Elaine Hodgson said, “Don was an integral part of Golden Tee Golf from the day he arrived. His creativity and spirit unquestionably was a large part in the brand’s continued success.” She added, “Don’s presence will be much missed, but he has spent years surrounding himself with talented, passionate people like himself that will build upon the foundation of Golden Tee for years to come.”

Adam Kramer will take over as the vice president of amusement. He joined IT in May 2008 as a marketing associate and worked his way up to director of amusement marketing by May 2012 and the Golden Tee project manager in August 2018.

“Being able to work directly with Adam Kramer for the past 10-plus years, it was clear to me that he was the one for the job” Pesceone said. “He will continue the great traditions of Golden Tee and bring the game into new arenas and platforms. I am very confident that there is a great future for the brand under his guidance.”

Josh Pick will join Kramer in shaping the vision of Golden Tee, taking over as the vice president of amusement sales, the company reported. Pick also joined IT in 2008, as an inside sales rep. He left to pursue other opportunities and returned in 2015 to manage consumer sales before becoming the amusement sales director.

“Having worked alongside Josh for many years, I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to guide this division together,” said Kramer. “We are in lockstep about the future of Golden Tee and other commercial products. We have some exciting projects in the works, and we can’t wait to share more.”

Learn more about the company at www.itsgames.com.