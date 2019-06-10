Player One Amusement Group Appoints VP, Director of Sales

Some recent changes have been made at Player One Amusement Group, including the promotion of John Kolliniatis and appointment of Jason Gould.

Kolliniatis previously led the U.S. team as the vice president of operations since March, and has transitioned into the role of vice president and general manager on a permanent basis. He has “extensive years of experience in the amusement gaming industry and is extremely well respected, both internally and externally.”

Gould has joined the company as the director of sales operations for its U.S. Central region. “Jason brings a wealth of experience in the amusement industry, having worked in all facets of amusement and vending in his 20-plus year career, including owning and operating a bowling alley.” He’ll cover from Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota and can be reached a [email protected] or 817-697-4353.

Learn more about the company at www.winwithp1ag.com.