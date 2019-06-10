eSports Tourney Features Hologate

The first World of Tanks virtual reality eSports tournament is coming to Two Bit Circus in Los Angeles this Thursday, June 13, just in time for E3 2019. It will feature the Hologate VR platform, developer Wargaming and tech giant HP.

It will be the first 8-player Hologate event, with 4-vs.-4 matches where players go up against each other in two Hologate platforms at once. World of Tanksis reported to be the first VR game supporting multiplayer matches over more than one of the platforms at a time, and the company plans on releasing that concept worldwide soon.

Players can sign up for the tournament at www.twobitcircus.com/events. The grand prize of the tournament will be four HP Reverb VR headsets.

“We are amazed to finally launch the game on Hologate and do it first at Two Bit Circus’ spectacular VR park,” said Anton Kolkovskiy, business development director in charge of World of Tanks at Wargaming.

Two Bit Circus CEO Brent Bushnell added, “Hologate is one of our top VR attractions. It’s reliable, operator friendly, always busy and people love the experience. The World of Tanks VR Tournament will allow our customers to be more social in their VR play and enhance their experience.”

Learn more at www.hologate.com.