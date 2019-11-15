Sacoa an IAAPA Silver Sponsor

Sacoa Debit Card System CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky will be part of the educational sessions at the IAAPA Rookies and Newcomers Program, held in Orlando starting tomorrow, Nov. 16, and running through Nov. 18. The company is a Silver Sponsor at the trade show.

Mochkovsky will share insights and experiences of his own to help others develop, plan and operate an FEC (he has extensive experience as both an operator and developer).

On Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., Sacoa will be part of the Adibra International Networking event at The Hard Rock Café (6050 Universal Blvd. in Orlando). There, Sacoa will be presenting its latest news and have discussions with colleagues. Learn more at Booth #603 or online at www.sacoa.com.