Pixels Arcade & Sports Bar Opens in Oshkosh

It has retro video games and pinball machines, billiards, darts, foosball and more, and it’s the first of its kind in Oshkosh, Wis. The recently-opened Pixels Arcade & Sports Bar caters to everyone – “a place where soccer and baseball teams can hang out on a Saturday afternoon,” said owner Rob Strom, but also a nighttime 21-and-over crowd.

The machines are coin-operated, so be sure to bring plenty of quarters (though an ATM and coin machine are available). The bar has a limited food menu of pizza and chicken strips. It wasn’t part of the original plan, but required in order to allow children into the establishment

Not just an arcade bar, Pixels will also never fail to show a University of Wisconsin Badgers game on TVs located throughout the venue. Follow along on Facebook at this link.