North Carolina Coin-Op Meets

AMOA was on hand for a state association meeting recently. The newly reactivated North Carolina Coin Operators Assn. (NCCOA) met on Oct. 11 at sponsor Operators Distributing’s facility in Archdale, N.C.

More than 60 members were in attendance for industry updates and presentation ono ATM bank accounts. AMOA President Emily Dunn was there to provide a report from the national level. The meeting ended with the presentation of the newly-created Milton Brooks Memorial Award, which recognized Christy Desjardins for her outstanding service in the industry.

A free barbecue orchestrated – and cooked! – by NCCOA president and AMOA director Tommy Hendley, followed the meeting.