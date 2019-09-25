Pioneer Sales Hosts AMI Service School

Bryan Aune, Kapil Mistry and Fred Bergman of AMI Entertainment brought their jukebox knowledge to Jon Kleiman’s Pioneer Sales & Service last week; the company hosted AMI’s Service School on Sept. 17.

“They did a great job explaining all the new features AMI has to offer to help make operators more money,” said Kleiman. That included discussions about their new Co-Pilot app that helps operators easily manage their jukeboxes from a smartphone; learning about the New Music app; and going over how their new background music option can keep jukeboxes in control of all the music in a location.

Kleiman reported more than 35 attendees at the event – some of whom came from as far as five-and-a-half hours away. “We thank the AMI crew and all the operators for attending. We appreciate being part of this great industry in Wisconsin.”

More information is available at www.amientertainment.com and www.pioneersalesandservice.com.