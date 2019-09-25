Special Guest at Pinball Expo

Organizers of this year’s 35th anniversary Pinball Expo, held Oct. 16-19 in Wheeling, Ill., have announced a celebrity guest appearance by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. Or rather, Cassandra Peterson, the actress who has played the character since the early 1980s.

She’s scheduled to pull back the curtains on Stern’s new Elvira’s House of Horrors pinball machine. An updated and re-imagined reprise of the 1989 Midway classic, Elvira and the Party Monsters, the new game features the same brand of B-movie horror thrills as the original. An autograph session will follow the official unveiling.

Immediately popular, the Elvira character has since been included in movies, comic books, video games, and, of course, pinball. The original Midway pin remains among the most desirable among collectors, while Stern’s new Elvira themed game has generated significant buzz among both collectors and operators.

Register here for Pinball Expo 2019, or get more information by emailing Rob Berk at [email protected].