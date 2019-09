Shoppers who use Coinstar kiosks to convert the loose change they amass into cash or a chit sheet used to buy supermarket goods can now also choose a gift card redeemable for games and food at Chuck E. Cheese’s.

Coinstar has made such a “gift card” relationship with other places like Chili’s restaurants, Lowe’s hardware stores and Domino’s Pizza. The service is only available at select Coinstar locations.