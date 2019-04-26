PiNZ to Portsmouth

A New England bowling entertainment center chain is planning its fifth location this fall, which is due to be the company’s first in New Hampshire.

The new 20,000-sq.-ft. PiNZ location will be in Portsmouth and feature 10 luxury lanes, interactive and virtual reality games, as well as a restaurant, bar and patio, according to Seacoast Online. The venue will be in a former Big Lots store and next to a movie theater. Other locations include Hadley, Milford and Kingston, Mass., along with one in New Hartford, N.Y., which is expected to open in May.

For more information, visit www.pinzbowl.com.