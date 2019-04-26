Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»PiNZ to Portsmouth

PiNZ to Portsmouth

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Pinz LogoA New England bowling entertainment center chain is planning its fifth location this fall, which is due to be the company’s first in New Hampshire.

The new 20,000-sq.-ft. PiNZ location will be in Portsmouth and feature 10 luxury lanes, interactive and virtual reality games, as well as a restaurant, bar and patio, according to Seacoast Online. The venue will be in a former Big Lots store and next to a movie theater. Other locations include Hadley, Milford and Kingston, Mass., along with one in New Hartford, N.Y., which is expected to open in May.

For more information, visit www.pinzbowl.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.