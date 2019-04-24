Cosmic Thunder Shipping Now

Valley Dynamo’s latest air hockey table, Cosmic Thunder, is rolling off the production line in Ft. Worth, Texas, and is ready to rumble a galaxy near you (meaning it’s now shipping all over the world).

Featuring eye-grabbing LED lights on the table legs, underrail and playfield, Cosmic Thunder has a polycarbonate top with a smooth, fast-playing surface with a built-in scoring system. It also comes with shield guards to protect against flying pucks. It measures 86” long x 46” wide x 32” high.

To learn more, visit www.valley-dynamo.com.