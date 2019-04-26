1980s Arcade in Missouri

Bringing the 1980s back to Branson, there’s a new arcade in the Missouri town. 1984 Branson had its soft opening April 20 and offers most of its machines to guests with a $10 all-access pass.

All the games are set to free play aside from pinball, air hockey and claw machines, which require quarters. The ’80s-themed arcade has Galaga, Hyper Sports and many other offerings, which one of the owners, Devin Durham, said would be added to in the future.

Blake Argio, 10, played pinball at the arcade alongside father Chris Argio, according to the Branson Tri-Lakes News. Blake said he was familiar with some of the games in the arcade, but not all of them. “I like being able to show my son the games I grew up on,” Chris Argio said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Learn more about the new arcade at www.facebook.com/1984branson.