Pintastic New England Featuring Machines, Wonka Cast Members

In other pinball news, the Northeast’s large-scale pinball exhibition Pintastic New England will be held this week, June 27-30 at the Sturbridge Host Hotel & Conference Center in Massachusetts.

The event will have more than 200 pinball machines available for free play, 40 arcade video games, plus pinball tournaments, seminars and vendors, according to MassLive.

In honor of the release of Jersey Jack Pinball’s latest Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory pin (shipping now!), some of the original cast will be in attendance: Peter Ostrum (Charlie Bucket), Paris Themmen (Mike Teavee) and Julie Dawn Cole (Veruca Salt).

Visit www.pintasticnewengland.com for more details.