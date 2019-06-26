FEC Connect an Industry Spark

The 2018 AAMA FEC of the Year, Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., played host to the organization’s FEC Connect event June 18.

“I think the highlight of the day was the keynote presentation by GameWorks CEO Phil Kaplan on their experience bringing esports tournaments into their nationwide network of locations,” said Pete Gustafson, AAMA executive vice president. “The lengthy Q&A that followed Phil’s presentation more than demonstrated the fact that esports is a hot topic.”

Gustafson, like many others, believes multi-attraction FECs are perfectly positioned to become a landing spot for the emerging technology.

Sponsors of the industry networking and educational event included Betson Enterprises, BMI Merchandise, Player One Amusement Group and Sureshot Redemption. The next FEC Connect will be held Sept. 11 during AAMA’s annual meeting.

“FEC Connect is a program we believe is just getting started,” Gustafson said. “It’s fast becoming an integral part of our continued outreach to the industry. Expect more of them to follow in the very near future.” Visit www.coin-op.org for more information.