New H. Betti COO is Ken Traina

Bringing more than 20 years of professional operations management experience with him, Ken Traina was recently selected as the new chief operating officer for H. Betti Industries, the parent company of Betson Enterprises.

Traina will be responsible for operational excellence across the board – supply chain, sourcing, warehousing, distribution, IT, human resources and other areas of the company, supporting both Betson and Imperial, another H. Betti company.

“Ken is a great addition to our senior executive team,” said Bob Geschine, president and CFO of H. Betti Industries. “He will help us better support our customers through greater operational efficiencies within our equipment, parts and service companies.”

Learn more at www.betson.com.