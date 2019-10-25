Pinball, Video Game Arcade Opens in Virginia

Bank Arcade and Skill Games in Waynesboro, N.C., opened recently in a former tobacco store. The business is a throwback to the 1980s and 90s with pinball machines, video games like Pac-Man and claw machines where you can win Beanie Babies.

According to the News Leader, owner Logan Sprouse is passionate about vintage gaming systems and skill games, and wanted to bring some people into what was most recently a vacant building.

“We own multiple businesses locally and customers have been asking us to open one up, seeing as there is no traditional arcade nearby and the skill games had been becoming a hit in our other stores,” he said. Learn more about them on Facebook.