Cloud-Based Management System Released for Arcades

Portal Arcade Management Studio (AMS), a cloud-based arcade management system, was recently released by Licausi Development.

Matthew Licausi, a web application development veteran and experienced arcade and amusement technology professional, leads the Kansas City company. The purpose of Portal AMS is to make things easier for operators.

“We’ve seen the benefits of … first-generation cashless card systems in larger arcades,” he said. “But we’re still lacking monitoring technology for smaller rooms. To fill this need, Portal is focusing on new hardware and digital tools that can stand on their own or complement cashless systems.” Learn more details at www.portalams.com.