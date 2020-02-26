ATM Operator Cardtronics Partners With Amazon

Cardtronics, a company that says it’s “the world’s largest ATM operator,” recently announced that Amazon customers can now complete Amazon Cash transactions at more than 400 cash-accepting Cardtronics ATMs in the U.S.

The ATMs, part of the Cardtronics’ Allpoint+ Network of surcharge-free deposit-taking ATMs, allow Amazon customers to add cash to their Amazon balance to make future purchases on the retail giant’s online store using only the phone number linked to their Amazon account with no additional fees.

“Cardtronics Allpoint+ with Amazon Cash is providing more access and more choice for millions of cash-centric consumers by leveraging the power of our extensive network of convenient ATM locations,” said Brad Nolan, EVP Allpoint Solutions at Cardtronics. “Freeing the ATM from the constraints of traditional debit cards allows us to offer secure and convenient services to a virtually unlimited variety of digital accounts, well outside traditional checking and savings programs.”

Using the system, customers can add between $5 and $500 to their Amazon balance simply by entering their mobile phone number and making a deposit at the ATM. After payment, an Amazon gift card is applied to the customer’s balance and available for use.

The Allpoint+ Network is located in major retail establishments in over a dozen large metropolitan areas, including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Miami. However, according to company officials, additional ATM placements across major U.S. cities will continue to be added to the network.

The move by Cardtronics puts it in the forefront of expanding features and functionality of retail ATMs. Cardtronics currently provides cash transactions at approximately 295,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa.