Pinball Room on Tap at Bar

The Operating Room, an arcade bar in West Des Moines, Iowa, is opening a second location after two years of success.

The business (owned by hand surgeon Gregory Yanish) is expanding northward to nearby Ankeny, where it will operate a more than 5,000-sq.-ft. pinball arcade with Skee-Ball, redemption games and more.

On the beverage side of things, The Operating Room will offer alcoholic slushies and syringe shots along with the typical cocktail fare. Yanish also operates a third smaller arcade in Waukee. The new Ankeny location is due to open May 31.

