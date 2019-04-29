Trending
Original Arcade Games Heading to PS4 This Year

With the classic arcade continuing its resurgence in recent years, it looks like Sony’s PS4 will try to capitalize on the action later this year as it introduces three games from the Virtual On series to its platform, according to Forbes.

In a new interview with Akiko Kubo of Tanita in Famitsu, she talks about the upcoming twinstick controller being made by the company that will be released sometime this November, which Forbes said very likely means the Virtual On games will be released at the same time because that type of controller is needed to play them properly.

