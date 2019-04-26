AMI Launches Chicago Giveaway Contest

AMI has a new contest giving music lovers a chance to win the Chicago: VI Decades Live box set. The giveaway celebrates the 50th anniversary of their debut album, Chicago Transit Authority (April 1969). Chicago is one of the longest-running and best-selling music groups of all time, producing 36 albums and selling over 100 million records. This includes 23 gold, 18 platinum and 8 multi-platinum records.

The must-have box set features live performances recorded between 1969 and 2014, including their entire performances at the Isle of Wright Festival in 1970. The prize pack also includes a signed lithograph and tour hoodie. Music fans can enter the contest using the AMI Music app, available on iOS andAndroid. Contest entry is also available on any participating AMI jukebox. Contest entry ends May 8th.