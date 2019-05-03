Pinball Hall of Fame Plans for Vegas Arcade

After buying land last year on the Las Vegas Strip, operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have filed plans for a new arcade, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Tim Arnold, who founded and operates the Pinball Hall of Fame with his wife, Charlotte Owens, said that the current arcade on Tropicana Avenue has about 250 machines and he wants to have 600-700 at the new one. The plan is to construct a one-story, 26,880-sq.-ft. building on a vacant parcel on the Strip right next to the airport and a stone’s throw from the famous “Welcome to the Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

Clark County commissioners are set to vote on the project plans May 8. If approved, Arnold said he’s expecting the facility to open sometime next year. It’ll have free parking and free admission, “exactly who lines up” at the nearby Las Vegas sign tourist attraction.

To learn more about the existing facility, visit www.pinballmuseum.org.