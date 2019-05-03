Beth Standlee’s New Book

TrainerTainment CEO and RePlay contributor Beth Standlee recently published People Buy From People: How to Personally Connect in an Impersonal World, available through her website, www.trainertainment.net.

The book focuses on Standlee’s guidance on mastering the sales process, yes, but also details the story of her journey from a pregnant, unwed teen to founder of her own company.

“She is honest and emotional about her struggles to get where she is today,” wrote April Smith, owner of eContent Success. “She outlines her strategies and gives very clear steps on how to master the sales process by connecting with people and believing in how much you can help them, rather than how much money you can make.”

Here is a direct link to the presale.