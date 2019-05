LAI Games’ and Embed’s sister company, The Locker Network, showed off its keyless electronic locker system for entertainment venues, theme parks and the like at the National Ski Areas Association Convention in San Diego this week – April 29-May 2.

Their offerings also include a modular, touchscreen locker system with “patented, ultra-secure anti-jamming locks” and FLOW, the company’s software solution.

More information is available at www.thelockernetwork.com.