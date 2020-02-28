Pinball Fundraiser Benefits Dementia Friends Indiana

Pinball collectors Chris and Jean Ross of Fishers, Ind., will be turning their hobby into a fundraiser for Dementia Friends Indiana this weekend. According to the Current, they’ve organized an event at Books & Brews’ south Indianapolis location from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. today, Feb. 28, and at the same time tomorrow, Feb. 29. Click here to buy tickets.

The fundraiser will feature their own six pinball machines, plus 11 from six other pinball enthusiasts who’ve come together for the purpose of raising money for the organization Jean Ross volunteers with.