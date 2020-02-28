Beta Night Shines Light On New Games & Fun

RePlay visited downtown Los Angeles’ Two Bit Circus Feb. 25 for Beta Night, an evening where the micro amusement park showcases new games and experiences under development in order to get valuable feedback from players.

And as luck would have it, we ran into execs from two companies featured in the March issue, Polycade and Coin Crew Games. Polycade makes a wall-mount multi-game video platform and had a tournament going on one of the new games for it: Tricky Towers, a fun twist on Tetris-style play. Coin Crew Games had a test version of their latest game design, Pizzapocalypse, in which four players race their armored vehicle through a nuclear wasteland, a blasting obstacles and marauders along the way, in order to deliver a tasty pie to humanity.

In addition to those, Two Bit Circus had a dozen other new games and experiences for folks to try which join a location packed with fun. By the way, RePlay plans to have an update on the micro amusement park in a future issue, but meanwhile, visit them in person if you’re in L.A. and especially keep your eyes on their calendar for the next Beta Night. Learn more about the innovative location at www.twobitcircus.com and be sure to read the March issue for more about Polycade and Coin Crew Games.