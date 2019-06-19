Pinball Barstools Ship

Five “Pin Cushions” barstools are in stock and ready to ship at PinballSales.com, according to Jack Guarnieri, whose son, also named Jack, came up with the idea. The Pin Cushions product is trademarked, and images were licensed from Bally/Williams.

There are five different double-ring stools with various content: the Williams “W” logo; Williams’ Black Knight; Bally’s Attack from Mars; one with images of multiple pinball classics; and even a retro image of Jersey Jack at a pinball machine.

Custom stools are available for arcade bars and anyone with a 100-piece minimum order size. They’re available at www.pinballsales.com. Just search for Pin Cushions.