New Main Event Offering $100K for Perfect Game

Talk about a grand opening celebration! Main Event Entertainment’s new location in Grand Prairie, Texas, is officially opening at noon this Sunday, Jan. 26, with free laser tag for the first 200 guests. However, on Monday, they’re giving away $100,000 to the first guest to bowl a 300.

The giveaway is the biggest of the week (obviously), but Main Event will also have other awesome gimmicks to draw in customers, according to Yahoo, like offering free play for a year on its 100-game arcade to whoever hits the highest score on Pop-a-Shot, a basketball shooter.

“Dallas-Fort Worth is our home … so it seemed more than appropriate for us to pull out all the stops in opening our seventh location in the area,” said Sarah Beddoe, the company’s chief brand officer. “We are so proud to offer such a unique experience, and to display it in such grand fashion in Grand Prairie. Offering $100,000 to that lucky bowler out there who’s able to bowl a perfect game is just one of the many ways we will continuously thank our loyal guests for supporting us.”

Main Event Grand Prairie will offer 22 bowling lanes, multi-level laser tag, high-flying gravity ropes and a zipline, plus billiards, shuffleboard and the 100-game arcade featuring the latest machines – including virtual reality. Learn more about them at www.mainevent.com.