AMI Welcomes Evan Kirby As Midwest Sales Manager

Digital jukebox maker AMI Entertainment has appointed sales vet Evan Kirby as its regional sales manager for the Midwest region, saying, “Evan’s wealth of experience and industry expertise will further strengthen AMI’s commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional support to operators and distributors.”

Kirby is a second-generation amusement industry pro with a diverse background that includes roles in sales and account management. His industry journey includes sales management roles at TouchMagix and Andamiro USA, where his duties included working closely with distributors. Most recently, he was the director of North American commercial sales for Stern Pinball, where he worked closely with operators and distributors across the continent.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to join AMI Entertainment and be able to work within such a great company with fantastic, game-changing products,” Kirby said. “I’m looking forward to helping operators and venues maximize their potential in ways only AMI can provide. Thank you, and I can’t wait to connect!”