Pennsylvania Pinball Distributors Open Arcade

Chris and Melissa Marquette of Sunbury, Pa., have been pinball distributors for 10 years with their Coin Taker business. Now, they’ve decided to open part of their space along Route 61 as a pinball arcade with about a dozen machines available to play.

According to the Daily Item, the pin bar only has soda at this point, but the Marquettes are pursuing a liquor license. In addition to the pinball machines, they have a seating area with a fireplace and two TV sets in their homey environment. “It’s a comfortable and cozy feel,” Melissa said. “We didn’t want the typical game room or bar room.” The plan is to eventually expand the game room to offer rental for parties and more games in an additional 5,000-sq.-ft. space.

Right now, the room is available for rental, but customers can also walk in during operating hours to play per game. (Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

As distributors, they only deal in new games – no restoration or refurbishing – and that is reflected by the games in their venue, such as American Pinball’s Houdini (2017), and Stern’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2017) and Black Knight: Sword of Rage (2019). Get in touch with them at www.cointaker.com.