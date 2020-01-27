California Operators Host Successful Meeting & Show

The California Entertainment Machine Assn. saw growth in both the number of attendees and exhibitors at its annual meeting and Spotlight Show on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Captain’s Arcade Showroom in Anaheim.

The association began with its traditional educational lineup and this year, had panels discussing trends in prize merchandise; virtual reality (specifically the unattended type); ATMs, connectivity and the GamerGreen program (which helps locations run unattended redemption); and cashless payment systems. President Jim Wyatt was next up taking the group to the lunch hour, conducting elections (the current slate of board members was reelected), holding the prize raffle and giving a rundown of some trends affecting business in the state.

This year’s luncheon was sponsored by TouchTunes and got going as the Spotlight Show exhibits were open, running until 4 p.m. Completing the day was a post-show happy hour at local Stereo Brewing.

Read RePlay’s full report in the March issue. Keep up with the association and learn about how to become a member by emailing cema.info[email protected] or visiting www.thecema.org.