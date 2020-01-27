Trending
California Operators Host Successful Meeting & Show

By on INSTANT REPLAY
Jarhett Blonien Jim Wyatt Chris Campbell

CEMA lobbyist Jarhett Blonien, addresses attendees of the annual gathering during the Spotlight Show. He’s pictured with association president Jim Wyatt and Chris Campbell, board member and owner of Captain’s Auction Warehouse (the event was held in his showroom).

The California Entertainment Machine Assn. saw growth in both the number of attendees and exhibitors at its annual meeting and Spotlight Show on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Captain’s Arcade Showroom in Anaheim.

The association began with its traditional educational lineup and this year, had panels discussing trends in prize merchandise; virtual reality (specifically the unattended type); ATMs, connectivity and the GamerGreen program (which helps locations run unattended redemption); and cashless payment systems. President Jim Wyatt was next up taking the group to the lunch hour, conducting elections (the current slate of board members was reelected), holding the prize raffle and giving a rundown of some trends affecting business in the state.

This year’s luncheon was sponsored by TouchTunes and got going as the Spotlight Show exhibits were open, running until 4 p.m. Completing the day was a post-show happy hour at local Stereo Brewing.

Read RePlay’s full report in the March issue. Keep up with the association and learn about how to become a member by emailing cema.info[email protected] or visiting www.thecema.org.

Presidents - Jerry Johnston, Emily Dunn, Randy Chilton.

Former AMOA presidents Jerry Johnston and Randy Chilton with current topper Emily Dunn at the CEMA luncheon.

