Drive Shack to Raleigh

Join together an AR golf driving range, an arcade, lots of TVs, food and booze, and you have Drive Shack, a Topgolf competitor that has a location in Raleigh, N.C., opening today, Aug. 23, according to The News & Observer.

The company uses augmented reality technology to turn the traditional driving range into a real-life video game of sorts. A 65,000-sq.-ft. facility, it has 96 private driving range bays stacked three levels high. Additionally, there are arcade games, 300 televisions spread around the facility and a rooftop bar (food as well, of course).

The Raleigh location is its second. The first was in Orlando, and the company is growing. Two more venues are scheduled to open this year in Richmond, Va., and West Palm Beach, Fla. Another is planned for New Orleans in 2020. More information is available at www.driveshack.com.