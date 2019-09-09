Padilla to Stern Sales Team; New Exclusive Distributors

Stern Pinball recently announced industry veteran Pablo Padilla has joined its sales team as a technical support engineer. Padilla has 26 years of experience in coin-op and the consumer product industry, having worked on the operations side of Namco USA and Motorola.

“Stern is committed to investing in customer service and technical support dedicated to keeping up with our rapidly growing business,” said CEO Gary Stern. “Pablo is a real pro with a proven history of top-level support.”

In other Stern news, the company appointed two new exclusive distributors: Flipper Addict for New Caledonia and Cartimex for Ecuador. Those companies can be reached at www.facebook.com/flipper.addict and www.cartimex.com. Go to www.sternpinball.com for more information, and click here for Stern’s September “Stern of the Union.”