Google Getting Into Vidgames

Google Stadia, the tech giant’s cloud-based video game streaming platform, is set to launch in November. Experts are saying Google’s leap into the market is a “major move” that’s poised to disrupt the industry.

With their new platform, streaming access to games will be available from any mobile device. CNBC says it will allow gamers to play AAA games (that is, those usually distributed by mid-sized and major publishers) on virtually any screen – TV, PC, laptop, tablet or phone – without having to worry about buying the latest hardware. Several publishers – Ubisoft, Bethesda, Electronic Arts and Warner Bros. – are already on board.

It’s essentially poised to be the Netflix of video games, where players stream content with Stadia rather than buying a hard copy or downloading it to their consoles. Google Stadia Base will be offered for free, though those players won’t have access to Stadia’s free game releases. To get access to that library, it’ll be $10 a month.

The consumer video game industry generated sales of about $135 billion in 2018, and is predicted to hit $300 billion by 2025. For more information, well… Google it.