A Pac-Man-themed arcade, Pac-Man Zone, is expected at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, Mich., this spring. According to MLive, it’ll be a 4,600-sq.-ft. arcade. A Pac-Man Zone opened at Jackson Crossing mall in the Michigan city of Jackson last November.

The video game-packed locations are popping up all across the country. Visit www.pacmanplay.com for more details.