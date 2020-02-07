BitBar to Open Second Location

The arcade bar boom seems to be in full force as BitBar is opening its second location in Temple, Texas, next month. Set for an early March debut, BitBar already has a location in nearby Killeen.

The new venue will feature 30 classic arcade games from the 1970s, 80s and 90s, according to KWTX 10. Guests will pay an admission fee, and all games are set to free play.

“I used to work in the Temple Mall at Tilts back in my freshman year of high school 20 years ago,” recalled owner Johnny Huang. “Who would have thought I’d own my own arcade today?” The goal of the business is to bring video gamers back together, sharing the experience in person.

Learn more about the space at www.facebook.com/BitBarTemple or visit it in the next few weeks at 2501 Airport Rd.