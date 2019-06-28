ATM Council Taps Haacke as Vice-Chair

The National ATM Council, the trade association representing independent and retail ATM operators, recently announced the appointment of Debbi Haacke as Vice-Chair of NAC’s Governmental Affairs Committee.

Haacke is president of the Irving, Texas-based TransNational ATM Corporation, and has more than 20 years of industry experience. Haacke founded TransNational in 2008.

“NAC is truly excited and proud to have such a strong, polished and effective ATM professional joining our vital governmental affairs team in its work on behalf of U.S. independent and retail ATM providers,” said NAC Chair George Sarantopoulos.

