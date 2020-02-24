Heidi Olsen-Hughey Joins Sacoa Team

Sacoa Cashless System recently announced that industry veteran Heidi Olsen-Hughey would be representing the brand’s sales and service departments in western states.

“I and the entire Sacoa family are thrilled to welcome Heidi to our company,” said CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “Her years of experience as an FEC coordinator and as a sales representative in the industry alongside her marketing and consulting skills make her a perfect fit for our company.”

Added Sacoa’s national sales manager Chris Vecchione, “I have known and done business with Heidi at several levels for decades. She is well known and respected in the FEC world, and I’m looking forward to working with her to grow the Sacoa footprint throughout the United States.

Olsen-Hughey can be reached at [email protected] or at 801-369-4572.