NJAA Talks $15 Minimum Wage

New Jersey’s Assembly Labor Committee is considering an increase to the minimum wage today (Dec. 10). The bill would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour for most businesses by 2024.

These increases would come incrementally if passed, rising to $9.50 in 2019, $11 in 2020 and then up $1.15 on Jan. 1 of each following year (from 2021 to 2024). Additionally, further increases would be tied to the Consumer Price Index, which is current law. For small businesses, farm workers under the age of 18 and seasonal workers, a different schedule of raises would be in effect. NJAA urges members to call their legislators to express any concerns or support for the considered bill. For more information, visit their website at www.njamusements.com.