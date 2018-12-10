Laser Tag/Arcade Opens in Unusual Tampa Location

It was the former home of a DMV and Tax Collector’s Office site. Now, it’s an entertainment center. Laser Ops Extreme Gaming Arcade, a 24,000-square-foot facility with “something for everyone,” recently opened in Tampa, Fla., according to the Tampa Bay Times.

It was originally slated to open in just that old DMV site, but 15,000 square feet of adjacent space became available and the owner decided to expand the plan. Laser Ops offers an 8,000-square-foot tactical laser tag arena, bazooka ball, indoor archery tag, a 55-game arcade, Hologate virtual reality, as well as a bar and grill.