The New Jersey Amusement Assn. will host their 60th annual dinner and dance honoring Glen Kramer, CEO of Elaut Group, May 13 at 5 p.m. at Clarks Landing Yacht Club in Point Pleasant, N.J. Rates are $125 per person or $100 per person for tables of 10.

The deadline to RSVP is April 26, and guests can do so by clicking here or visiting www.njamusements.com for more information.