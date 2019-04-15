“Top of the World” Party a $9K Success

A Top of the World party, held March 26 at the Verona Sky Villa atop the Westgate Hotel in conjunction with the Amusement Expo, raised nearly $9,000 to benefit Angelina’s Song Foundation.

The charity was created by Lou and Nicole Miele and helps fund music therapy in children’s hospitals nationwide. Among the items up for bid were two antique pinballs and a pair of exclusive Jimi Hendrix photos from Woodstock.

Rick Harrison’s famed Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas provided the auction items at a discount, and bidders earned the charity close to $9,000 from the more than 250 guests. The party was hosted by Pace-O-Matic, Miele Manufacturing, Betson, Goldfinger, CPI and PTI.

To support the charity, visit www.angelinassong.com/donate.